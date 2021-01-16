Tri-City ValleyCats suing Major League Baseball, Astros

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — Left in the lurch by minor league contraction, the Tri-City ValleyCats have filed a lawsuit against Major League Baseball and the Houston Astros. The suit was filed in New York State Supreme Court and seeks more than $15 million, ValleyCats chairman Doug Gladstone told the Albany Times-Union. The move comes in response to MLB’s decision to drop 42 minor league affiliates. The ValleyCats played in the now-defunct New York-Penn League, operating as a short-season affiliate of the Astros for 18 seasons. The team is joining the independent Frontier League and will continue to play its home games at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.