Tri-City ValleyCats suing Major League Baseball, Astros

Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — Left in the lurch by minor league contraction, the Tri-City ValleyCats have filed a lawsuit against Major League Baseball and the Houston Astros. The suit was filed in New York State Supreme Court and seeks more than $15 million, ValleyCats chairman Doug Gladstone told the Albany Times-Union. The move comes in response to MLB’s decision to drop 42 minor league affiliates. The ValleyCats played in the now-defunct New York-Penn League, operating as a short-season affiliate of the Astros for 18 seasons. The team is joining the independent Frontier League and will continue to play its home games at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Associated Press

