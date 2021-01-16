UK chooses Cornish village as site for G-7 summit in June

LONDON (AP) — The British government has chosen an English village on the coast of Cornwall as the site for the next annual summit of leading industrial nations. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that the June event will be an opportunity to promote a green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The seaside resort of Carbis Bay will host the annual G-7 gathering of leaders from the United States. Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union starting on June 11. Australia, India and South Korea have also been invited to what would be the G-7’s first in person meeting in two years.