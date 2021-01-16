UN says breakthrough achieved in Libya transition talks

CAIRO (AP) — The top U.N. official for Libya says an advisory committee of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum has agreed on a mechanism for choosing a transitional government that would lead the conflict-stricken country to elections late this year. U.N. acting envoy for Libya Stephanie Williams says the forum would vote on the proposed mechanism on Monday and the results are expected the following day. The forum is part of the U.N. efforts to end the chaos that engulfed the oil-rich North African nation after the 2011 overthrow and killing of dictator Moammar Gadhafi. It has reached an agreement last year to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on Dec. 24, 2021.