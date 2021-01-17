Aid effort intensifies after Indonesia quake that killed 81

MAMUJU, Indonesia (AP) — Aid was reaching the thousands of people left homeless and struggling after an earthquake that killed at least 81 people on an Indonesian island. Rescuers also intensified their work Monday to find those buried in the rubble. More rescuers and volunteers were deployed in the hardest-hit city of Mamuju and the neighboring district of Majene on Sulawesi island, where the magnitude 6.2 quake struck Friday. Water, food and medical supplies were being distributed from trucks. The military said it sent five planes carrying rescue personnel, food, medicine, blankets, field tents and water tankers. Masks also were being distributed to protect people in the temporary shelters from the coronavirus.