American Red Cross’s need for Convalescent Plasma, its role in the fight against COVID

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) --- Donating convalescent plasma to the American Red Cross is how one local resident wants to pay it forward.

Mark Rogers battled COVID-19 in 2020 which led him to be hospitalized and on oxygen.

"I couldn't breathe, they had me on the maximum level of oxygen I could get without putting me in the ICU and on a ventilator," said Rogers.

He said it was hard to have hope, especially after more time in the hospital continued to pass, adding that by the end of his first week's stay, doctors were slowly giving up on him.

"That's how bad I was," recalled Rogers.

But after Rogers received two doses of convalescent plasma, things began to turn around. Rogers said when his nurse left Friday he was her most critical patient, but on Monday, after receiving the doses, he ended up in the least critical condition.

He says he believes he got better due to the intake of plasma and now wants to give back to others.

The American Red Cross says they are looking for people like Mark to donate. Officials say donating is a pretty simple process, which begins with a health screening.

After the screening, the Red Cross says patients move on to a bed for about two hours. Patients can watch movies or Netflix to pass the time.

The Red Cross also says donations vary depending on the person.

They encourage people to donate and are partnering with the NFL this January during National Blood Donor Month to urge individuals, especially those who recovered from COVID, to give blood.

They add that donors are given the opportunity to win a getaway to the 2022 Superbowl in Los Angeles by donating.

Rogers adds you never know what impact you may leave, saying, "In just two hours of your time, you could save someone's life."