Beetle keeps rivals off scent of food buried for offspring

New research suggests that some beetles are adept at hiding their food from competitors. The beetle is called a burying beetle because it digs a hole to bury dead birds and mice in. Then it covers the remains in goop that slows down decay. Now, scientists think that goo also hides the scent of the carcass so it won’t be found by rival beetles and other creatures that feed on dead animals. The finding published this week is the latest to suggest animals and plants use sneaky strategies to trick predators, prey and competitors.