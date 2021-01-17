Betty White turns 99 years old

(WBNG) -- Comedy actress Betty White celebrates her 99th birthday today.

Born on Jan. 17 of 1922, White has spent more than 80 years in show business, earning the Guinness World Record in 2013 for the Longest TV Career for a female entertainer.

Her TV credits include 1949's "Hollywood on Television", the 2009 Sandra Bullock movie "The Proposal,", "The Golden Girls", and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show".

White told the Associated Press, "Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission!"