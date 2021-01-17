Biden intends quick executive actions to propel his agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — On the first day of his presidency, Joe Biden plans to roll back some of President Donald Trump’s most controversial policies and take steps to address the coronavirus pandemic. That word comes from his incoming chief of staff in a memo. The opening salvo on Wednesday, after Biden’s inauguration, would mark the start of a 10-day blitz of executive actions as Biden acts quickly to redirect the country without waiting for Congress. After taking the oath of office, Bill will end Trump’s restriction on immigration to the U.S. from some Muslim-majority countries, move to rejoin the Paris climate accord and mandate mask-wearing on federal property and during interstate travel.