Biden vows rapid steps to battle virus after inauguration

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden plans immediate moves to curb the coronavirus pandemic within days after he’s sworn in Wednesday. Biden’s incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, says the measures include extending the pause on student loan payments and actions to prevent evictions and foreclosures for those struggling during the pandemic. West Virginia is emerging as an early success story in the nation’s vaccine rollout. But cases in western states remain high. The Navajo Nation reported 189 new cases of the coronavirus and seven more deaths as the reservation went into another weekend lockdown.