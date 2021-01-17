Binghamton men fall, women split series finale against UMass-Lowell

(WBNG) -- As the Binghamton men's basketball team falls, the women's team is victorious in the series finale against UMass-Lowell.

Men's final score:

UMass-Lowell - 77 (6-8, 5-5 AE), Binghamton - 67 (1-12, 1-9 AE)

The Bearcats got off to a good start with a 15-10 lead six minutes into the game. Lowell responded with a 12-2 run to take the lead but there were five lead changes throughout the first half.

Sophomore Brenton Mills led the team with 16 points. Sophomores Dan Petcash and Tyler Bertram both finished with 11 points.

Senior Thomas Bruce was back on the court after missing nine games in a month long injury. He finished with six rebounds and three blocks in 19 minutes.

"What you do from a coaching standpoint and with only a one day prep, you try to focus on some of the actions that were that successful for you on the previous days," coach Tommy Dempsey said. "I think in that second day you normally see both teams focused on some areas of weakness that they saw in their opponents the day before."

The men travel to the Maine Saturday and Sunday. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. both days.

Coming off a 59-49 loss in the first game against the River Hawks, the Binghamton women's team looked to bounce back in the finale.

Women's final score:

Binghamton - 67 (4-8, 4-6 AE), UMass-Lowell - 63 (8-5, 7-3 AE)

Sophomore Deani Bowman led the team with 20 points. Bowman went 8 of 18 from the field and played all 40 minutes of the game.

Sophomore Birna Benonysdottir was right behind with 18 points, two assists and a block.

The women's team return home to face Maine Saturday and Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.