Broome County moblie rapid testing site will move to the Oakdale Mall

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Health officials in Broome County are reminding residents to not forget to be tested for the coronavirus if you are experiencing symptoms.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced the county's mobile rapid testing site is set to move to the Oakdale Mall on Tuesday, Jan.19th.

Testing at the Oakdale Mall will be available from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. from Jan.19th to Friday, Jan. 22.

Garnar says the site will not be open on Monday due to the holiday but will resume testing on Tuesday.

You must be having symptoms of the coronavirus to be tested by the rapid site and you must also make an appointment here to be tested, or call 2-1-1.