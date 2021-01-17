Burton leads No. 22 Northwestern women past Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 19 points and had five steals as the 22nd-ranked Northwestern Wildcats defeated Penn State 67-50, picking up a third-straight win. Burton was among three Wildcats to score in double figures as Linsey Pulliam added 17 and Sydney Wood 13. The absence of Penn State’s leading scorer Kelly Jekot (15.9 ppg) to a season-ending injury was immediately apparent as the Lady Lions made three of seven shots in the first quarter and were 5-for-21 shooting by halftime, when they trailed 32-18. Penn State’s Makenna Marisa scored 2 points and Johnasia Cash scored 14.