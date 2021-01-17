Skip to Content

Gen. Milley key to military continuity as Biden takes office

7:32 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the incoming Biden administration takes charge of a Pentagon rocked by four years of leadership churn, it’ll look mainly to one holdover to provide continuity. That’ll be Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. President-elect Joe Biden will inherit Milley as his senior military adviser, and although Biden could replace him, Milley is likely to be retained. He’s in the second year of a four-year term as the military’s top officer. Milley’s presence early in Biden’s presidency would be a source of stability at a time of war and uncertainty on the international front. Biden’s pick for defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, is awaiting confirmation by the Senate..

Associated Press

