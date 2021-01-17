Germany: Buried barrel may be linked to far-left group

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say forestry workers have unearthed a barrel containing material that may be related to the far-left Red Army Faction group. The state criminal police office in Lower Saxony said the plastic barrel was found Friday during tree-pruning work in the Seevetal area, near Hamburg. Officials found documents from the 1980s and containers with unknown liquids in the barrel, but no weapons. Experts determined that the barrel could be moved safely, and it was taken away for further investigation. Police said that a link to the Red Army Faction “can’t be ruled out” after an initial evaluation of the documents, but didn’t elaborate on their contents.