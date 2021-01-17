Gov. Cuomo: NYS sees 5.61% rate of positive COVID cases

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo gave an update on the fight against COVID-19 in New York State, saying the positivity rate statewide is at 5.61%.

That rate of positivity has decreased slightly from last week where the rate was almost 7%.

The week-long average rate of positivity here in the Southern Tier has been reported as being 3.78%.

The Governor says 123 people in Broome County tested positive for the virus yesterday. In Tioga County 22 new positive cases were reported and in Chenango County, there were 24.

There were 172 COVID-related deaths reported in the state yesterday with 5 in Broome County.

Governor Cuomo said more than 7 million New Yorkers are now eligible to receive the vaccine. He said, "We are getting shots in arms as quickly and as efficiently as possible. We just simply need more vaccines. It's time for the federal government to step up, increase the supply, and actually help the state defeat this virus once and for all."