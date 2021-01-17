Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant returned to the Memphis lineup after missing eight games with an ankle injury and scored 17 points, leading the Grizzlies to a 106-104 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Morant, who sprained his left ankle Dec. 28 at Brooklyn, added six assists. Rookie Xavier Tillman added 15 points, and Grayson Allen had 12 as the Grizzlies won their fourth straight. Shake Milton helped rally Philadelphia from a 13-point deficit with a burst in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the period.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Champagnie had a big game after missing a month with an injury, Ithiel Horton hit five 3-pointers and Pittsburgh pulled away from Syracuse for a 96-76 win. Champagnie, who injured a knee on Dec. 20th, had 24 points and 16 rebounds. Xavier Johnson added 23 points, going 13 for 13 from the foul line, with six rebounds and seven assists for Pitt and Horton scored 20. Champagnie had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the second half as the Panthers took over in the last eight minutes. Alan Griffin scored 28 points for the Orange. Pitt trailed 37-32 at the half.

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Jaworski had 25 points as Lafayette narrowly defeated Loyola (Md.) 77-75. Brandon Bradsher led the Greyhounds with 21 points. Loyola and Patriot League foe American were the last two teams who did not opt out of the full season, to get started because of the coronavirus pandemic. American, which tipped off four hours earlier, also dropped a heart-breaker, falling to Navy 88-87 in overtime.

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Funk had 18 points and eight rebounds as Bucknell narrowly defeated Lehigh 75-70. Marques Wilson led the Mountain Hawks with 26 points.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL says Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jared McCann has been fined $10,000 for elbowing Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim. The incident occurred at 14:32 of the second period of Friday’s game in Philadelphia. McCann was assessed a minor penalty for elbowing. The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Damian Dunn scored 18 points as Temple beat Tulane 65-57. Jake Forrester added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Temple. De’Vondre Perry added 10 points and seven rebounds. J.P. Moorman II had nine rebounds, four assists and six points. The Owls extended a 28-26 halftime lead by scoring the first 11 points after intermission with Forrester scoring eight. Temple held Tulane scoreless for the first 5:39 of the second half and the Green Wave never got closer than seven the rest of the way. Jaylen Forbes had 14 points for the Green Wave, Sion James added 13.