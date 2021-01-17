Indonesian teams find more bodies, clear roads after quake

MAMUJU, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian rescuers have retrieved more bodies from the rubble of homes and buildings toppled by a strong earthquake, raising the death toll to 77. Military engineers managed to reopen ruptured roads and rebuild a bridge to clear access for relief goods. More heavy equipment reached the hardest-hit city of Mamuju and the neighboring district of Majene on Sulawesi island, where the quake hit early Friday morning. Power supplies and phone communications also began to improve. Thousands are homeless and more than 800 have been injured, more than half still receiving treatment for serious injuries. Mamuju, the provincial capital of nearly 300,000 people, is strewn with debris.