Israel OKs hundreds of settlement homes in last-minute push

JERUSALEM (AP) — An anti-settlement monitoring group says Israeli authorities have advanced plans to build an additional 780 homes in West Bank settlements. The move marks a last-minute surge of approvals before the friendly Trump administration leaves office later this week. In a departure from Republican and Democratic predecessors, President Donald Trump took a tolerant position toward settlements. According to Peace Now, this has led to a surge in construction by Israel over the past four years. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to return to the traditional U.S. position, setting the stage for a possible confrontation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.