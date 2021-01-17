Kochera scores 26, William & Mary rallies past Drexel 69-64

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Connor Kochera scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime as William & Mary came from nine points down to defeat Drexel 69-64. Kochera shot 14 for 16 from the line, making 11 free throws in the last 3:17 as the Tribe clawed back with a 14-0 run. Drexel had taken a 61-52 lead on a James Butler layup with four minutes remaining but did not score another field goal. Luke Loewe had 16 points and six rebounds for William & Mary. Mate Okros had 17 points for the Dragons, Butler added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Camren Wynter had 4 points and 11 assists.