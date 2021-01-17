Lebanon signs with Pfizer for 2.1 million vaccine doses

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon has finalized a deal with Pfizer to secure 2.1 million doses of the vaccine against coronavirus amid a surge in infections in the small country. Lebanon’s health ministry said Sunday the doses are expected to start arriving early next month. The ministry statement said the Pfizer vaccines will be complemented with another 2.7 million doses to be secured through the U.N. and other aid agencies. An additional 2 million doses is being negotiated with the private sector. The country’s 6 million people, including 1 million refugees, has seen a massive climb in infections since Christmas and New Year holidays. The surge has overwhelmed the health care system.