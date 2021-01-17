More scattered lake effect snow showers tonight

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers late 40%. Snowfall accumulations of a trace to an inch. Low of 28 (25-30). Winds out of the southwest at 5-12 mph.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers 30%. Peeks of sunshine late. High of 33 (30-37). Winds out of the west, northwest at 5-12 mph.

Discussion:

It will be a quiet last few hours of the weekend before lake effect snow showers begin to develop late this evening. Snow will be light for most with the steadiest in northern Cortland and Chenango County. Snowfall accumulations will not be anything crazy, only a trace to an inch.



Similar weather is expect on Monday and really much of the week with periods of lake effect snow showers moving through. No day stands out for bringing impactful snowfall but instead it will be more of a nuisance.