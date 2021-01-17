Palestinian president briefs Egypt, Jordan on election plan

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has hosted the Egyptian and Jordanian intelligence chiefs in the West Bank to brief them on plans to hold the first Palestinian elections in 14 years. Abbas issued a decree on Friday announcing plans for parliamentary elections in May and a presidential election in July. The rival Islamic militant group Hamas, which seized control of the Gaza Strip from Abbas’ forces in 2007, has welcomed the decree. The elections would mark a major step toward reconciling the Palestinian rift between Abbas’ Fatah movement, which runs the West Bank, and Hamas. But many obstacles remain, and past attempts at reconciliation have repeatedly failed.