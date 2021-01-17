Pennsylvania lawmaker stricken with brain cancer dies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state senator stricken with brain cancer has died. Republican Sen. Dave Arnold of Lebanon County died Sunday at home with his wife and daughter by his side, his family said in a statement. Arnold was 49. After serving 14 years as Lebanon County’s district attorney, Arnold ran for and won the state Senate seat in a special election in January 2020. During the campaign, he announced that he had undergone surgery to remove a brain tumor. Arnold had also served on the Pennsylvania Sentencing Commission and as president of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association. Arnold is survived by his wife Alicia and daughter Reese.