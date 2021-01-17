1 charged with murder in death of man shot walking dog

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been charged with killing a man shot to death in an apparent attempted robbery while walking his dog a block from his home in north Philadelphia. Police announced multiple arrests Saturday night and later said 20-year-old Josephus Davis was charged with murder and related offenses; it’s unclear whether he has an attorney. Authorities said earlier that 25-year-old Milan Loncar was walking his dog Wednesday night in the Brewerytown neighborhood when he was approached by two men. One pointed a gun at him and both started reaching toward his pants pockets before the victim was shot in the chest and both suspects fled.