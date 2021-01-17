Skip to Content

1 charged with murder in death of man shot walking dog

6:00 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been charged with killing a man shot to death in an apparent attempted robbery while walking his dog a block from his home in north Philadelphia. Police announced multiple arrests Saturday night and later said 20-year-old Josephus Davis was charged with murder and related offenses; it’s unclear whether he has an attorney. Authorities said earlier that 25-year-old Milan Loncar was walking his dog Wednesday night in the Brewerytown neighborhood when he was approached by two men. One pointed a gun at him and both started reaching toward his pants pockets before the victim was shot in the chest and both suspects fled.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content