Prada intros anti-uniform during all-digital Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) — Luxury is fighting for survival and attention in this new world of rotating lockdowns, where virtually no one has anywhere to go. So it was a mostly captive audience that flocked to social media by the hundreds of thousands (and counting as the shows live on) to watch Milan designers unveil new menswear collections for next winter, which, vaccines willing, may see a return to in-person shopping. In its digitally conceived preview, Prada introduced the new anti-uniform that speaks to our new intimacy in our ever-tighter circles: luxury long-johns.