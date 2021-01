MONDAY, MLK JR. DAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-1”, 2” possible. 30% High 34 (30-36) Wind W becoming NW 5-10 mph

Our weather over the next few days will be marked by clouds and snow showers. Pretty typical for January. With a westerly and northwesterly wind, we'll have lake effect snow showers. Accumulations will be light.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.