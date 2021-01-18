Archie Bradley, Phillies finalize $6 million, 1-year deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Reliever Archie Bradley and the Philadelphia Phillies have finalized their $6 million, one-year contract. The right-hander was 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA and six saves in 16 games last season with Arizona and Cincinnati, and he earned $1,518,519 prorated from a $4.1 million salary. Bradley had a career-best 18 saves in 2019. The 28-year-old Bradley joins a bullpen that was among the worst in Major League Baseball. Philadelphia’s relievers combined for a 7.06 ERA, and the team blew three-run leads eight times. The Phillies fell one win shy of qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2011.