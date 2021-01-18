Skip to Content

Archie Bradley, Phillies finalize $6 million, 1-year deal

New
3:59 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Reliever Archie Bradley and the Philadelphia Phillies have finalized their $6 million, one-year contract. The right-hander was 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA and six saves in 16 games last season with Arizona and Cincinnati, and he earned $1,518,519 prorated from a $4.1 million salary. Bradley had a career-best 18 saves in 2019. The 28-year-old Bradley joins a bullpen that was among the worst in Major League Baseball. Philadelphia’s relievers combined for a 7.06 ERA, and the team blew three-run leads eight times. The Phillies fell one win shy of qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2011.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content