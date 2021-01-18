Asian shares mostly higher as Biden inauguration approaches

Shares have advanced in Asia as the changing of the guard in the U.S. is raising hopes for more support for the economy and more aggressive measures to fight the pandemic. Benchmarks were higher in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong but slipped in Shanghai. President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for treasury secretary, former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen is calling on Congress to do more to fight the recession to avoid an even worse downturn. U.S. markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. Analysts say attention is focused on Wednesday’s inauguration and the beginning of a new administration as President Donald Trump departs.