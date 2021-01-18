Biden says his advisers will lead with ‘science and truth’

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — In a dig at the outgoing Trump administration, President-elect Joe Biden says his team of scientific advisers will lead with “science and truth. We believe in both.” Biden is elevating the position of science adviser to Cabinet level, a White House first. He calls a pioneer in mapping the human genome, Eric Lander, who is in line to be director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy “one of the most brilliant guys I know.” In turn, Lander says Biden has tasked his advisers, and the scientific community and the American public to “rise to this moment.”