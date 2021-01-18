Ex-Florida employee in jail after arrest warrant issued

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida Department of Health who was fired for insubordination after repeatedly violating the agency’s policy about communicating with the media has turned herself in to sheriff’s officials. Thirty-one-year-old Rebekah Jones was booked into jail Sunday night on charges of accessing computer equipment without authority. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced her arrest on Monday. The investigation began Nov. 10 after FDLE received a complaint from the state’s health department that someone illegally accessed a state emergency-alert messaging system. She sued the state following the execution of a search warrant at her home, which she called a “sham.”