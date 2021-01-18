Heavy metal guitarist photographed at Capitol riot charged

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The FBI says a heavy metal guitarist who was photographed with the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol and is accused of spraying police officers with a pepper-based bear spray irritant has been arrested. The agency says Jon Ryan Schaffer turned himself in Sunday after he was featured on an FBI poster seeking the public’s help in identifying rioters. He’s a member of the band “Iced Earth.” He’s has been charged with several felony counts, including engaging in an act of physical violence and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry. It wasn’t immediately known if the central Indiana native had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.