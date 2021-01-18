Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel beat Ilya Samsonov in the fourth round of a shootout and the Pittsburgh Penguins picked up their first win of the season with a 4-3 victory over Washington. Casey DeSmith stopped 20 shots in regulation then turned aside T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin in the shootout as the Penguins avoided their first 0-3 start since 2015-16. Evan Rodrigues, Colton Sceviour and Marcus Pettersson all scored their first goals of the season for Pittsburgh. Ovechkin got his 707th career goal to move within one of Hall of Famer Mike Gartner for seventh on the all-time list.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Sasha Stefanovic led a balanced attack with 15 points, Trevion Willilams had a double-double and Purdue held off rusty Penn State 80-72. It was Purdue’s first home game since Christmas Day and the first game for Penn State since Dec. 30 after four conference games were postponed due to cornavirus concerns across the league. Eric Hunter Jr. scored 14 points for the Boilermakers. Williams had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Myreon Jones scored a career-high 23 points for the Nittany Lions (3-5, 0-4), who have lost four straight while starting a run of four games in seven days.

UNDATED (AP) — Another NBA game was called off Sunday because of coronavirus concerns, and the Memphis Grizzlies said center Jonas Valanciunas will not play in their game Monday because of the league’s health and safety protocols. The NBA said the Philadelphia at Oklahoma City game, scheduled for Sunday night, could not be played because the 76ers did not “have the league-required eight available players to proceed” because of contact tracing. It was the 13th game called off since Jan. 10 because of virus issues.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 19 points and had five steals as the 22nd-ranked Northwestern Wildcats defeated Penn State 67-50, picking up a third-straight win. Burton was among three Wildcats to score in double figures as Linsey Pulliam added 17 and Sydney Wood 13. The absence of Penn State’s leading scorer Kelly Jekot (15.9 ppg) to a season-ending injury was immediately apparent as the Lady Lions made three of seven shots in the first quarter and were 5-for-21 shooting by halftime, when they trailed 32-18. Penn State’s Makenna Marisa scored 2 points and Johnasia Cash scored 14.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Justin Jaworski scored 22 points and Lafayette for the second time in two days edged past Loyola (MD) 72-70. Lafayette beat Loyola 77-75 the day before. Jaworski made 4 of 6 3-pointers in the most recent matchup. Santi Aldama scored 22 points with seven rebounds for the Greyhounds.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Connor Kochera scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime as William & Mary came from nine points down to defeat Drexel 69-64. Kochera shot 14 for 16 from the line, making 11 free throws in the last 3:17 as the Tribe clawed back with a 14-0 run. Drexel had taken a 61-52 lead on a James Butler layup with four minutes remaining but did not score another field goal. Luke Loewe had 16 points and six rebounds for William & Mary. Mate Okros had 17 points for the Dragons, Butler added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Camren Wynter had 4 points and 11 assists.