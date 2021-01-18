Here’s what you need to know about the inauguration

(WBNG) -- President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office on Jan. 20 at noon.

Biden will be the 46th President of the United States.

Due to the pandemic, there will be a limited amount of people at the inauguration ceremony, but former Presidents Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama will be in attendance.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in attendance, but President Donald Trump will not. Instead, he will be at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

You can watch the inauguration ceremony by going here. It will also be streamed on the 12 News Facebook page.

The ceremony will also be broadcasted on CBS. 12 News at noon will be at 1 p.m.

25,000 National Guard troops will be at the ceremony due to security threats.