IIHF pulls hockey worlds from Belarus, seeks new host

ZURICH (AP) — The hockey world championships have been pulled from Belarus following pressure from opposition groups and a threatened boycott by sponsors. The International Ice Hockey Federation cites safety concerns and says it will seek a new country to co-host the tournament with Latvia. Criticism of Belarus’ role as co-host grew after authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed re-election last year was followed by mass arrests at largely peaceful demonstrations. The IIHF says its council “determined that it is currently impossible to ensure the welfare of teams, spectators and officials” in Belarus.