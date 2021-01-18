King Day service calls for nonviolence amid turbulent times

ATLANTA (AP) — Speakers during the annual celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in his hometown of Atlanta are calling for renewed dedication to nonviolence following a turbulent year. The Rev. Bernice King is the slain civil rights leader’s daughter. She said in an online church service Monday that physical violence and hateful speech are “out of control” in the aftermath of a divisive election followed by a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Bernice King quoted her father’s words as she said mankind must choose between “nonviolent coexistence or violent co-annihilation” and that it’s possible to respond too late.