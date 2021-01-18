Meandering snow and colder weather coming

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of scattered snow showers. Wind: SW/W 7-12 Low: 22-27

Short Term Forecast:

Mainly cloudy skies linger this evening with a chance of some meandering snow showers drifting off Lake Erie. The chance of snow showers is around 30%. Overnight the pattern stays the same with cloudy skies and a chance of snow showers. Any accumulations in our area will be less than 1". Lows will range in the low to upper 20s.

Looking ahead this week we do not have an significant storms to worry about, but our chances of seeing a few colder days is increasing. Tonight on 12 News at 5, 5:30 and 6 we'll let you know when we think it arrives and we'll also let you know whether it will stick around or just pop in and pop out.



