Pennsylvanians get back to work with the help of community-based groups

HAWLEY, PA (WBNG) -- The Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance is working to get Pennsylvanians back to work.

The pandemic crippled the national economy, and acutely decimated the north eastern Pennsylvania region which relies heavily on the tourism and hospitality industries.

In Pennsylvania, the unemployment rate jumped nearly 11 points once the pandemic hit, but has been slowly going down thanks to organizations like the Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance.

At the start of the pandemic, the alliance wrote a grant that helped pay for an 8-week paid internship to new hires at travel and leisure businesses. This meant companies could still hire new staff without bearing the financial burden of training them.

The incentivised approach is just one of the ways the alliance helps people get back to work. They also help in workforce training and career coaching, providing resources for those who have just gotten out of a correctional facility or rehabilitation center.

Director of Workforce Development Helene Mancuso says the Wayne County region is full of resilient people who have taken the initiative, which is why she believes the area will come out of the pandemic stronger. "The good thing that came out of this was real creative thinking. We all kind of figured it out, so people that are currently unemployed, they are looking for work and we are able to help those people get that job," she says.

They also have resources that allow Pennsylvanians who are out of work to find work, as well as those who are looking for a career shift. For more details, visit their website.