Positive case moves Chenango Forks Middle School remote

TOWN OF CHENANGO (WBNG) -- The Chenango Forks Middle School will learn remotely Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 22.

The Chenango Forks Central School District announced a positive case, presumably for COVID-19, which impacts some students and staff members. As a result, all middle school students will be full remote.

The district plans to resume in-person learning next Monday, Jan. 25.

