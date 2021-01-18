Report: Fossil fuel firms failing to curb climate gas leaks

BERLIN (AP) — The International Energy Agency says oil and gas companies aren’t doing enough to reduce the release of methane, a potent source of planet-heating emissions. A report published Monday by the Paris-based organization found the estimated 10% drop in methane emissions from oil and gas companies last year was largely due to lower production amid a global decline in demand due to the pandemic downturn. It warned that the amount of methane released into the atmosphere as part of the production process for fossil fuels could rebound again as economies recover. The agency called on countries and companies to do more to plug those leaks.