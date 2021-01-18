Tri Cities Opera discusses the need for funding and support for the arts community

(WBNG) -- Last week in his State of the State, Governor Cuomo pitched an emphasis on building back the arts community.

Tri Cities Opera says they are happy to see the arts recognized, adding that the arts industry is what puts programs on your TV, music on your radio, and performances when you want to see something fun.

But, they say, they still face an uphill battle -- as packing a house is unrealistic anytime soon and funding is limited.

"Funding is less forthcoming than it was. It is not immediately clear the time frame of funding, there have been some hold backs of funding and it's not that we don't understand that it's a necessary and a challenging time, but those are funds that we make our business run and employ people," said John Rozzoni, Executive Director of Tri Cities Opera.

Rozzoni says that while Tri Cities is grateful for donations from patrons, no one person alone can make up the gap.

Despite economic hardships, Rozzoni says the show still must go on and Tri Cities is still putting on performances, like singing Valentines coming soon.