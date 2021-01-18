United Way on how to celebrate MLK day

(WBNG) -- The United Way of Broome County says there are many ways to participate in and highlight the legacy of Dr. King.

Those include performing acts of service, like random acts of kindness, using lists curated online to educate oneself, and support black owned businesses.

United Way says it's important to put on emphasis on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to be viewed as an "on" day, not as an "off" day, while continuing to reflect on Dr. King's legacy.

"We would like people to continue this kind of act of service to be community minded and what you can do to improve that community and, of course, MLK Day is the day to look at marginalized communities, especially the black community, and what we can do to support and help," said Korin Kirk, Cultural Diversity Coordinator and Engagement Specialist at the United Way of Broome County.

The United Way adds that this year they partnered with Emerging Leaders Society for an online campaign which they say you can participate in.

They say when you perform your act of service, you can post it on Facebook with the hashtag "#ELSMLK" and you could be picked to make a donation on your behalf to one of their programs.

United Way of Broome County adds they have a list of resources you can access. To find more information, click here.