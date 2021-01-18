Vice President-elect Harris has officially resigned her senate seat

(CBS/WBNG) -- Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has submitted her letter of resignation from the U.S. Senate to California Governor Gavin Newsom Monday morning.

Harris wrote in the letter:

"As I assume my duty as vice president of the United States, I would like to thank the people of California for the honor of serving them in the U.S. Senate over the past four years."

Her resignation went into effect at noon on Monday.

Governor Newsom has selected California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to serve the remaining two years of Harris's term.

President-elect Joe Biden and Harris will be inaugurated into office on Wednesday.