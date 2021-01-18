Virtual ceremony remembers and celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

(WBNG) -- After a difficult year, community leaders took the time to reflect on the divisions that have been formed in our country.

Leaders are not only asking what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would think about recent events, but also what he would do about them. Leaders say his message and call for unity is something all Americans need to heal.

"Dr. King's dream lives on, and is needed now more than ever in Washington D.C., in Albany, and communities like ours right here at home," said 123rd District State Representative Donna Lupardo. "We all need to do our part in our daily lives, in our workplace, and in our interactions to help the community be a more just and equal place for all."

The virtual gathering also brought music, prayer, and celebrations of national attention brought to movements like Black Lives Matter. Leaders also recognized the latest election, and the record voter turnout within the black community.

"When we go to the polls to make change for our community, we can move mountains. Many people believe that voting no longer matters, but surely 2020 made a difference for us," said Dr. Nicole Sirju-Johnson, president of the Broome-Tioga NAACP.

Other speakers included Binghamton Mayor Rich David and Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, all echoing the sentiments of Dr. King and calling for unity.