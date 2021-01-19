4 hurt in string of shootings in Pennsylvania’s Poconos

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have lifted a shelter-in-place order hours after a string of shootings left at least four people injured in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains.

Authorities early Tuesday tweeted that while the investigation is ongoing, they don’t believe the public is in “imminent danger.”

Shots rang out Monday not far from each other in at least four different areas of Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

A woman was flown to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her back, while another victim appeared to be shot in the head. One of the other victims suffered a gunshot to the arm and the fourth victim was hit in the leg.

None of their conditions were disclosed. No suspects had been arrested.