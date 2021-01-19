At least 4 hurt in string of shootings; shelter order issued

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least four people have been injured in a string of shootings that prompted a shelter-in-place order for some residents north of Mount Pocono. Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner said Monday night that a woman was flown to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her back, while another victim appeared to be shot in the head. No suspects had been arrested late Monday. Police were interviewing people of interest in the shootings, which they believe were connected. Police have also requested multiple search warrants and have many witnesses.