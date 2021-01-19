Bowman embracing leadership role this season

VESTAL (WBNG) -- With her sophomore season halfway through, Binghamton sophomore guard Denai Bowman leads the team in scoring and ranks third in the America East with 13.3 points per game.

Bowman most recently put up 20 points in Sunday's win over UMass Lowell, and is making her name known while embracing a new role on the Bearcats.

"I stepped into more of a leader role," she said.

The Bearcats lost their five starters from last year, including standout guard Kai Moon.

Bowman said she learned a lot from Moon when it came to communicating with teammates.

“She was a great communicator,” said Bowman. “She knew how to use her words, when to use them and when not to use them."

While Bowman continues to impress on the court, her main goal is to grow with her teammates.

“We just basically have a brand new team,” Bowman said. “It's girls I met a few months ago. So I don't know how they'll react to some things that I do and vice versa.”

Due to the pandemic, Bowman said it was tough to get to know each other prior to the season. Now that they're together, they want to take advantage of the opportunities they have.

“We have a young team," said Bowman “I just want to build chemistry on the court and off the court. So maybe it can be next year or the year after we can win the whole thing."

The women's team hosts University of Maine for a weekend series beginning Saturday at 2 p.m.