California sheriff’s deputy, suspect dead following shootout

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California sheriff’s deputy was killed and another deputy was wounded in a shootout that also left a suspect dead. Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones says a sheriff’s K-9 dog also died in the gunfire late Monday near Cal Expo, a Sacramento event venue. He says the deputy who died was a six-year veteran of the department and the injured deputy was in stable condition. Jones says the shooting followed an attempted traffic stop and the driver ended up crashing. He says the K-9 was deployed and the driver started shooting, prompting deputies to return fire.