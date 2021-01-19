Crosby’s OT goal lifts Penguins past Capitals 5-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored 1:11 into overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-4 victory over the Washington Capitals. Crosby collected his third goal of the season when he pounced on a rebound off a Kris Letang shot and flipped it by Vitek Vanecek and into the open net to give the Penguins their second win over their rivals in three days. Colton Sceviour, Evgeni Malkin, Teddy Blueger and Jake Guentzel also scored for Pittsburgh. Tom Wilson scored twice for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller both picked up their first goals of the season but Washington let leads of 3-1 and 4-2 slip away.