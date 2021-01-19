Cuomo says state will sue federal government if it does not receive $15 billion in COVID relief

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo has threatened to sue the federal government if New York State does not receive adequate money to offset the economic costs of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his news conference presenting the 2022 Fiscal Year Executive Budget, Cuomo said if the federal government does not provide $15 billion to the state in aid, it will pursue litigation.

Under President-elect Joe Biden's proposed American Rescue Plan, $350 billion will be allocated to state and local governments for COVID-19 relief.

However, it has yet to be determined how that money will be distributed.

Cuomo said a worst case scenario would be New York State receives $6 billion from federal government, but $15 billion would be the "fair" option.

If Washington provides only $6 billion, Cuomo says the state will need to cut or raise $9 billion from its budget. It could also borrow the money, Cuomo said.

The governor says the state is forecasted to lose around $21 billion in the next two years due to businesses being closed and people now working due to the pandemic. He says initially forecasts were worse.

Revenue was expected to grow by $5.5 billion before the pandemic hit the state and nation, Cuomo says.