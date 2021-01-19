Feds say charges over stolen Pelosi computer being prepared

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a woman accused of trespassing at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot by supporters of President Donald Trump will likely be charged with stealing a computer from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. A federal magistrate judge in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, ruled Tuesday that Riley June Williams will remain in a local jail for at least two more days before he will decide whether she should be released on bail. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Haugsby told the judge that federal prosecutors are preparing additional felony charges against Williams of stealing government property and aiding and abetting. Williams’ lawyer argued for her release and against a delay.